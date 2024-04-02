Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 19.01 points or 0.74% at 2562.9 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.57%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.98%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.89%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.11%), were the top losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 5.18%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.3%), and Avantel Ltd (up 3.11%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 197.06 or 0.27% at 73817.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 43.2 points or 0.19% at 22418.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 500.12 points or 1.13% at 44954.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 122.74 points or 0.9% at 13696.83.

On BSE,2707 shares were trading in green, 1040 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News