Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 50.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 50.12% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.49% to Rs 199.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.199.80159.217.184.5711.3321.259.8519.6010.3120.67

