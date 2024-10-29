Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Auto shares fall

Oct 29 2024
Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1399.97 points or 2.57% at 53157.16 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 5.92%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 4.88%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.33%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.96%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.29%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.12%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.37%), MRF Ltd (down 1.36%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.35%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.47%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.74%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.7%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 116.25 or 0.22% at 52799.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.71 points or 0.26% at 15706.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.16% at 24300.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 125.77 points or 0.16% at 79879.27.

On BSE,1812 shares were trading in green, 1971 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

