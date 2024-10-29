Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 7067.02 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 39.89% to Rs 2445.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1747.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 7067.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6646.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7067.026646.4159.9355.134013.513495.152936.942520.682445.001747.85

