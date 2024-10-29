Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 7067.02 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 39.89% to Rs 2445.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1747.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 7067.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6646.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7067.026646.41 6 OPM %59.9355.13 -PBDT4013.513495.15 15 PBT2936.942520.68 17 NP2445.001747.85 40
