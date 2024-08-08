Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 8.35 points or 0.27% at 3148.69 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Route Mobile Ltd (up 7.66%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 3.47%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.29%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.17%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.26%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.73%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.7%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.43%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.16%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.31%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.98%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.76%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 260.38 or 0.49% at 53539.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.15 points or 0.04% at 16145.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.8 points or 0.31% at 24221.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 225.6 points or 0.28% at 79242.41.

On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

