Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 291.95 points or 0.71% at 41126.28 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 4%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 3.91%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.37%),Concord Biotech Ltd (up 2.95%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 2.85%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 2.68%), Natco Pharma Ltd (up 2.39%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.37%), and Abbott India Ltd (up 2.37%).

On the other hand, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.71%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.95%), and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 2.39%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 260.38 or 0.49% at 53539.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.15 points or 0.04% at 16145.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.8 points or 0.31% at 24221.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 225.6 points or 0.28% at 79242.41.

On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

