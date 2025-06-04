Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Jun 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 17.27 points or 0.58% at 2980.95 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 1.81%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.47%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.26%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.45%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.07%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.45%), ITI Ltd (down 1.14%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.71%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 95.93 or 0.18% at 52659.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.65 points or 0.1% at 15737.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.1 points or 0.05% at 24554.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 36.3 points or 0.04% at 80773.81.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1265 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

