Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 17.27 points or 0.58% at 2980.95 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 1.81%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.47%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.26%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.45%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.07%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.45%), ITI Ltd (down 1.14%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.71%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 95.93 or 0.18% at 52659.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.65 points or 0.1% at 15737.49.