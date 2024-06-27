Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 25.86 points or 0.84% at 3108.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.7%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.73%),Avantel Ltd (up 2.44%),ITI Ltd (up 1.45%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.08%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.94%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.74%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.63%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.48%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.65%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.51%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 311.62 or 0.6% at 52452.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 92.86 points or 0.59% at 15787.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.45 points or 0.05% at 23857.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.55 points or 0.04% at 78702.8.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1115 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Telecom stocks rise

Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks edge higher

Basic materials shares gain

Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of 23% stake in India Cements

Indices edge lower in early trade; media shares in demand

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Slides 47.88%

Orient Cement Ltd Surges 10.28%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story