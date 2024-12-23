Indian Bank drops for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 536.7, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 19.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.7, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Indian Bank has eased around 4.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6575.7, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 536.45, up 0.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.63 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

