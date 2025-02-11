Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Diamond Power Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 412.71% to Rs 307.42 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure reported to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 412.71% to Rs 307.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales307.4259.96 413 OPM %5.215.02 -PBDT11.380.93 1124 PBT6.40-3.79 LP NP6.42-5.28 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

