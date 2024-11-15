Telogica standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.94% to Rs 4.66 crore

Net profit of Telogica rose 42.31% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.94% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.663.765.3613.830.250.330.230.320.370.26

