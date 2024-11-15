Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telogica standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 23.94% to Rs 4.66 crore

Net profit of Telogica rose 42.31% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.94% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.663.76 24 OPM %5.3613.83 -PBDT0.250.33 -24 PBT0.230.32 -28 NP0.370.26 42

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

