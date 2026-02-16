Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 23-cr order from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 23.45 crore from South Western Railway.

The order involves comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply installations across the Mysore Division, covering 1,046 track kilometres (TKM) of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets.

The contract is to be executed within 24 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance.

The company said that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.