Siyaram Recycling Industries secures Rs 2-cr order from Charbhuja Impex

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Siyaram Recycling Industries has announced that it has secured a noteworthy order from Charbhuja Impex for the supply of Brass Scrap Honey as per ISRI specifications, with a total order value of Rs 2.04 crore.

The company stated that the order will be executed within six months. It further clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group members have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter slipped 2.86% to Rs 51 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

