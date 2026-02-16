Volumes jump at Natco Pharma Ltd counter

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 188.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 February 2026.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 188.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.68% to Rs.903.60. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 22.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.35% to Rs.480.00. Volumes stood at 70716 shares in the last session. RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 13.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.88% to Rs.457.95. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session. Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 77.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.49% to Rs.241.50. Volumes stood at 10.2 lakh shares in the last session.