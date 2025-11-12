Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 56.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.95% to Rs 198.18 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 56.67% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.95% to Rs 198.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 225.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.198.18225.076.6310.1421.0034.798.7419.6713.168.40

