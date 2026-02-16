Desco Infratech spurts on bagging Rs 40-cr power & solar orders

Desco Infratech rallied 3.37% to Rs 180.90 after it has received significant purchase orders in the power and solar infrastructure segments totaling Rs 40.43 crore.

The company has secured an order from KP Energy for cable laying with digging work in Gujarat. The contract value stands at Rs 1.09 crore and will be executed as per the terms of the contract. The order was awarded by a domestic entity, and there is no promoter or group interest involved.

Additionally, Desco Infratech has been awarded a large EPC supply and services contract by Sun Drops Energia valued at Rs. 39.34 crore. This domestic order will also be executed as per contract terms and does not involve any related party transaction.