Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 15.81% to Rs 4850.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4187.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30181.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32071.9730181.85 6 OPM %58.6860.02 -PBDT6350.545512.51 15 PBT6350.545512.51 15 NP4850.034187.76 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Breweries slides after Q2 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Vodafone Idea slumps as Supreme Court limits AGR relief

Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story