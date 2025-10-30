Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 15.81% to Rs 4850.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4187.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30181.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32071.9730181.8558.6860.026350.545512.516350.545512.514850.034187.76

