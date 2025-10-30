Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries slides after Q2 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 47 cr

United Breweries slides after Q2 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United Breweries (UBL) declined 3.24% to Rs 1,780.20 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 64.8% to Rs 46.52 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 132.17 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) fell 3.02% YoY to Rs 2,052.83 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 63.09% to Rs 65.80 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 178.28 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year.

United Breweries faced headwinds in Q2 FY26 due to a stronger-than-usual monsoon and a subdued beer market; however, the company gained market share on a sell-out basis. Overall sell-in volumes declined 3%, while the premium segment recorded 17% growth, continuing to outperform the broader market. Net sales in Q2 fell 3%, as lower volumes and a mid-single-digit price-mix improvement were offset by adverse state- and source-mix effects, taking year-to-date net sales growth to 7%.

Total volumes declined 3.4% in Q2, as growth in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Assam was offset by adverse weather conditions and higher trade inventories. The premium segment volumes increased 17%, supported by robust demand for Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max and Heineken Silver.

During the quarter, gross profit rose 5% on a year-to-date basis compared with the previous year, while EBIT declined 18%, impacted by negative operating leverage in Q2 and continued investments in brand building.

Investments in capital expenditure stood at Rs 293 crore in Q2, higher by Rs 242 crore year-on-year, primarily towards the new greenfield project in Uttar Pradesh and other commercial capex aimed at driving future qualitative growth. As part of its ongoing network optimization and productivity program, the company closed its Mangalore unit earlier this year and continues to implement initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and cost competitiveness.

We remain optimistic about the industry's long-term growth potential, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization, stated the firm in an exchange filing.

United Breweries (UBL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea slumps as Supreme Court limits AGR relief

Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story