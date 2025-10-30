Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen slid to around 153 per dollar on Thursday, hitting its weakest level in nine months after the Bank of Japan left its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%. The central banks board voted 7-2 to maintain the uncollateralized overnight call rate and kept its inflation outlook steady. For fiscal 2025, inflation is expected to average 2.7% before easing to 1.8% the following year, with the 2% target likely reached by fiscal 2027. The BoJ also projected moderate economic growth as global conditions improve. Meanwhile, a stronger US dollar added further pressure on the yen after the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, as traders weighed diverging policy paths between Tokyo and Washington.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story