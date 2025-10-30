Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

The key domestic indices traded with significant losses in the early afternoon trade amid profit booking. Investors monitored Q2 earnings reports from different companies, while keeping close watch on the development around US China trade deal and India-US trade deal, crude oil prices and IPO activity. The Nifty failed to hold the 25,650 mark.

FMCG shares tumbled after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 438.47 points or 0.52% to 84,556.37. The Nifty 50 index fell 134.05 points or 0.51% to 25,619.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.10%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,787 shares rose and 2,132 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 11.89. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,050.10, at a premium of 430.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,619.85. The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.75% to 56,191.65. The index rose 0.90% in the past trading session. United Breweries (down 3.28%), Varun Beverages (down 1.96%), Dabur India (down 1.44%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.06%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.76%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.75%), ITC (down 0.62%), Britannia Industries (down 0.56%), United Spirits (down 0.53%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.27%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: PB Fintech rallied 5.37% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 164.59% to Rs 134.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 50.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 38.23% to Rs 1,613.55 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,167.23 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Sagility surged 10.57% after the company reported a robust set of financial results for the September 2025 quarter. The companys consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,658.5 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 25.2% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,325 crore in Q2 FY25 and a 7.8% sequential rise from Rs 1,538.9 crore in Q1 FY26. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 20% YoY, while organic growth came in at 16% YoY (11.1% in constant currency). The companys adjusted profit after tax (PAT) surged 84% YoY and 50.7% sequentially to Rs 301 crore, with adjusted PAT margin expanding to 18.1% in Q2 FY26 from 13% in Q1 FY26 and 12.3% in Q2 FY25.