Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

FMCG shares tumbled after advancing in the past trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 438.47 points or 0.52% to 84,556.37. The Nifty 50 index fell 134.05 points or 0.51% to 25,619.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.10%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,787 shares rose and 2,132 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 11.89. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,050.10, at a premium of 430.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,619.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.75% to 56,191.65. The index rose 0.90% in the past trading session.
United Breweries (down 3.28%), Varun Beverages (down 1.96%), Dabur India (down 1.44%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.06%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.76%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.75%), ITC (down 0.62%), Britannia Industries (down 0.56%), United Spirits (down 0.53%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.27%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
PB Fintech rallied 5.37% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 164.59% to Rs 134.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 50.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 38.23% to Rs 1,613.55 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,167.23 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Sagility surged 10.57% after the company reported a robust set of financial results for the September 2025 quarter. The companys consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,658.5 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 25.2% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,325 crore in Q2 FY25 and a 7.8% sequential rise from Rs 1,538.9 crore in Q1 FY26. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 20% YoY, while organic growth came in at 16% YoY (11.1% in constant currency).
The companys adjusted profit after tax (PAT) surged 84% YoY and 50.7% sequentially to Rs 301 crore, with adjusted PAT margin expanding to 18.1% in Q2 FY26 from 13% in Q1 FY26 and 12.3% in Q2 FY25.
