Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 187-cr order from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission

Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 1.46% to Rs 232.45 after the company secured an order worth Rs 187.41 crore from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission for construction of nine No.132 KV transmission lines on turnkey basis.

"We write to inform you that the company has received an order for construction of 09 (nine) No. 132KV transmission lines on a turnkey basis (total RL: 291 km approximately) valuing Rs 187.41 crores approximately from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission, a Government of Chhattisgarh undertaking," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The letter of acceptance (LoA), dated 16 December 2024, details a project timeline of 15 months for completion.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings and pressure vessels etc.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 233.81% to Rs 67.43 crore on a 67.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,345.88 crore in Q2 FY25.

