Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 187-cr order from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission

Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 187-cr order from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 1.46% to Rs 232.45 after the company secured an order worth Rs 187.41 crore from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission for construction of nine No.132 KV transmission lines on turnkey basis.

"We write to inform you that the company has received an order for construction of 09 (nine) No. 132KV transmission lines on a turnkey basis (total RL: 291 km approximately) valuing Rs 187.41 crores approximately from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission, a Government of Chhattisgarh undertaking," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The letter of acceptance (LoA), dated 16 December 2024, details a project timeline of 15 months for completion.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings and pressure vessels etc.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 233.81% to Rs 67.43 crore on a 67.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,345.88 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 81,150; Nifty at 24,500; Oil, Financials, FMCG drag most

SBI Clerk 2024: Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

Security vulnerabilities hinder AI adoption in India: Deloitte report

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Play resumes as India look to avoid follow-on

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story