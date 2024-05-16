Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail jumps as Q4 PAT soars to Rs 45 crore

Texmaco Rail jumps as Q4 PAT soars to Rs 45 crore

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering rallied 5.53% to Rs 187.90 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 45.32 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 18.33 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 37.03% to Rs 1,144.56 crore in fourth quarter of FY24 from Rs 835.27 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax soared to Rs 66.71 crore in March 2024 quarter, as compared to Rs 22.96 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 113.21 crore in FY24 from Rs 26.03 recorded in FY23. Revenue from operations climbed 56.15% to Rs 3,502.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels, etc.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

