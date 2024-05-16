Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 657.42 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) reported to Rs 60.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 272.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 657.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 604.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 575.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 107.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 2536.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2345.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales657.42604.78 9 2536.342345.69 8 OPM %31.0917.74 -27.5314.38 - PBDT350.04-329.28 LP 1089.74722.88 51 PBT324.42-349.49 LP 988.61649.86 52 NP60.39-272.83 LP 575.21-107.41 LP

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

