Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations declined 5.82% to Rs 98.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 104.21 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On the expenses front, the companys total expenses amounted to Rs 1,174.96 crore (down 93.19% YoY), employee expenses stood at Rs 50.34 crore (up 17.20% YoY) and other expenses were Rs 37.56 crore (up 23.71% YoY).

During the quarter, the company reported an EBITDA of Rs 132 crore, reflecting a margin of 10.5%. Its order book stood at Rs 6,367 crore as of 30 September 2025. Commenting on the companys performance, Indrajit Mookerjee, vice chairman & executive director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, stated, Texmaco delivered a resilient performance in Q2 FY26, with revenue of Rs 1,258 crore and EBITDA of Rs 132 crore, reflecting a margin of 10.5%. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 64 crore. The quarter began with supply constraints in wagon wheelsets, which have since normalized. Export volumes were also impacted by US tariffs. For H1 FY26, revenue reached Rs 2,169 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 211 crore and PAT of Rs 93 crore. Our order intake shows strong traction across freight mobility, traction systems, and rail infrastructure.

Sudipta Mukherjee, MD of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, added, Texmaco delivered 2,334 freight cars in Q2 FY26, marking a 28.5% increase compared to Q1. Volumes in our Foundry Division stood at 8,413 MT, slightly lower due to halted exports. We have secured new orders across freight wagons and traction systems, reinforcing our focus on execution. Additionally, we are collaborating with Hmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH under the Global Capability Centre initiative to provide world-class design services for passenger mobility and locomotives, combining German engineering with Texmacos manufacturing strength. Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.