Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations declined 5.82% to Rs 98.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 104.21 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On the expenses front, the companys total expenses amounted to Rs 1,174.96 crore (down 93.19% YoY), employee expenses stood at Rs 50.34 crore (up 17.20% YoY) and other expenses were Rs 37.56 crore (up 23.71% YoY).

During the quarter, the company reported an EBITDA of Rs 132 crore, reflecting a margin of 10.5%. Its order book stood at Rs 6,367 crore as of 30 September 2025.

Commenting on the companys performance, Indrajit Mookerjee, vice chairman & executive director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, stated, Texmaco delivered a resilient performance in Q2 FY26, with revenue of Rs 1,258 crore and EBITDA of Rs 132 crore, reflecting a margin of 10.5%. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 64 crore. The quarter began with supply constraints in wagon wheelsets, which have since normalized. Export volumes were also impacted by US tariffs. For H1 FY26, revenue reached Rs 2,169 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 211 crore and PAT of Rs 93 crore. Our order intake shows strong traction across freight mobility, traction systems, and rail infrastructure.

Sudipta Mukherjee, MD of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, added, Texmaco delivered 2,334 freight cars in Q2 FY26, marking a 28.5% increase compared to Q1. Volumes in our Foundry Division stood at 8,413 MT, slightly lower due to halted exports. We have secured new orders across freight wagons and traction systems, reinforcing our focus on execution. Additionally, we are collaborating with Hmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH under the Global Capability Centre initiative to provide world-class design services for passenger mobility and locomotives, combining German engineering with Texmacos manufacturing strength.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering shed 0.26% to Rs 134.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

Absolute acquires license for Mumbai franchise of Indian Pickleball League

CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Marathon Nextgen Realty launches Marathon Nexzone Phase III in Panvel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story