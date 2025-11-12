Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has released the second phase of study on Ease of Doing Business in the Indian States. The report calls for accelerated reforms aimed at simplifying business regulations, improving approval systems and supporting the growth of Indias Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The study emphasizes that digitized and time-bound Single Window Systems can be a game-changer in improving the investment climate across states. By streamlining approvals and reducing bureaucratic delays, such systems can greatly enhance efficiency and transparency. The report also recommends simplifying land-use and zoning procedures, rationalizing approval fees and strengthening last-mile infrastructure, particularly access to electricity, roads and water, to improve overall business competitiveness.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

