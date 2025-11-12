Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Indostar Capital Finance has allotted 3,501 equity shares under ESOP on 11 November 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,36,70,97,350/- consisting of 13,67,09,735 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,36,71,32,360/- consisting of 13,67,13,236 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

