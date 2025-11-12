Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Indostar Capital Finance has allotted 3,501 equity shares under ESOP on 11 November 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,36,70,97,350/- consisting of 13,67,09,735 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,36,71,32,360/- consisting of 13,67,13,236 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News