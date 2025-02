Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 25.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.18% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company declined 25.78% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.720.51145.83180.391.050.910.720.553.805.12

