Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 1165.63 crore

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 99.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 1165.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 940.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1165.63940.10 24 OPM %5.43-6.01 -PBDT26.16-88.89 LP PBT13.59-99.01 LP NP13.59-99.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indokem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit declines 4.88% in the December 2024 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the December 2024 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story