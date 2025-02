Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 340.07 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 14.56% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 340.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.340.07305.066.758.9724.5127.7623.5226.7917.2020.13

