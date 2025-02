D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 331.40 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 15.47% to Rs 26.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 331.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 294.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

