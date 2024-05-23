Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2024 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 22.97 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 6.13% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.72% to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 83.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.9726.80 -14 83.86114.41 -27 OPM %43.7544.96 -41.9234.81 - PBDT8.7110.11 -14 28.9330.88 -6 PBT1.912.68 -29 3.711.21 207 NP2.252.12 6 5.652.29 147

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Juniper Hotels IPO ends with decent subscription

Juniper Hotels gains on debut

Sri Havisha Hospitality &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Sanblue Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B&amp;B Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story