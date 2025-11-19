Roadways India standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 15.61 crore

Net profit of Roadways India rose 5.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.6113.843.203.680.650.650.510.480.380.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News