The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 26.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 70.10 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 26.15% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.1070.8125.1529.5915.7420.0813.1317.539.1512.39

