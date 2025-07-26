Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.44% to Rs 258.51 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 21.79% to Rs 38.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.44% to Rs 258.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

