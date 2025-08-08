The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 128.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 2074.02 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements rose 128.82% to Rs 85.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 2074.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2093.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2074.022093.5519.1715.29298.77215.22114.8747.5485.0337.16

