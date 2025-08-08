Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 30.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.72% to Rs 2858.71 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 30.54% to Rs 603.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 462.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.72% to Rs 2858.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2273.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

