Thirani Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Thirani Projects remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.21 0 OPM %57.1457.14 -PBDT0.120.12 0 PBT0.120.12 0 NP0.120.12 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

