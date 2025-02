Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 209.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 161.87 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 209.18% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 161.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 158.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.161.87158.662.302.763.473.432.132.013.030.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News