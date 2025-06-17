Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirumalai Chemicals' board to mull preferential issue on 19 June

Thirumalai Chemicals' board to mull preferential issue on 19 June

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Thirumalai Chemicals said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 19 June 2025 to consider issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis.

The official announcement was made on 16 June 2025, after market hours.

Thirumalai Chemicals is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, sales, and marketing of basic chemicals, excluding fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. The company offers a broad portfolio of high-quality products that serve a wide range of industries and applications.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 14.06 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 20.47 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales fell 0.7% to Rs 523.06 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 526.52 crore in Q4 FY24.

The counter rallied 6.37% to settle at Rs 294.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

