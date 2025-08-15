Thirumalai Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.52% to Rs 445.50 crore

Net loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 445.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 533.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.445.50533.64-0.059.47-9.5846.56-18.1838.08-13.8328.14

