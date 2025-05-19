Uflex reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Uflex reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.56 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 270.95 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations added 11.31% YoY to Rs 3,814.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The firm reported a profit before tax of Rs 181.86 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 246.66 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 12.17% YoY to Rs 3,761.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2344.84 crore (up 12.58% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 353.75 crore (up 15.70% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 184.41 crore (up 43.72% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, the revenue from flexible packaging activities was at Rs 3,717.29 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10.89% YoY. Revenue from engineering activities added 41.96% YoY to Rs 150.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a dividend of Rs 3/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each (30%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials & solutions company and a global player in polymer sciences.

Shares of Uflex fell 1.57% to Rs 612.45 on the BSE.

