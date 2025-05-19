Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.85, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.69% in last one year as compared to a 10.99% jump in NIFTY and a 12.58% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.85, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25005.2. The Sensex is at 82286.23, down 0.05%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has slipped around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35664.8, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 122.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 304.8, up 1.21% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 6.69% in last one year as compared to a 10.99% jump in NIFTY and a 12.58% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News