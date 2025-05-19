Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.8, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.77% in last one year as compared to a 10.98% gain in NIFTY and a 13.77% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.8, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25003.4. The Sensex is at 82230.01, down 0.12%. Biocon Ltd has added around 3.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21633.2, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 344.85, up 1.2% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 11.77% in last one year as compared to a 10.98% gain in NIFTY and a 13.77% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

