Biocon Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.8, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25003.4. The Sensex is at 82230.01, down 0.12%. Biocon Ltd has added around 3.59% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

