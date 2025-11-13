Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 2073.84 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 2.39% to Rs 66.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 2073.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2003.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2073.842003.765.226.21123.34144.3084.15109.5966.4464.89

