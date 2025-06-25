Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook launches WhatsApp Calling support for Forex services

Thomas Cook launches WhatsApp Calling support for Forex services

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thomas Cook has launched WhatsApp Calling support for its Forex prepaid card customers. This new feature allows customers to connect directly with Thomas Cook's team through a WhatsApp voice call on +91 8879142236 the existing number of its widely adopted WhatsApp Bot services. The new WhatsApp calling feature is integrated into Thomas Cook's Forex WhatsApp Bot, supporting a comprehensive suite of self-service options, including checking balances, downloading statements, generating card PINs, and managing card limits and channels.

The WhatsApp Calling feature adds additional benefits: real-time, human support - globally. Customers can now speak directly with Thomas Cook's Forex specialists any time, using WhatsApp - eliminating the need to procure local phone sim cards or dial toll-free numbers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index holds losses as safe haven demand dampens

Exicom Tele-Systems jumps on fundraise plan, loan-to-equity conversion in EV subsidiary

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas gains on joining hands with Jio-bp to enhance auto fuel retail experience in India

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story