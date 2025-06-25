Thomas Cook launches WhatsApp Calling support for Forex services

Thomas Cook has launched WhatsApp Calling support for its Forex prepaid card customers. This new feature allows customers to connect directly with Thomas Cook's team through a WhatsApp voice call on +91 8879142236 the existing number of its widely adopted WhatsApp Bot services. The new WhatsApp calling feature is integrated into Thomas Cook's Forex WhatsApp Bot, supporting a comprehensive suite of self-service options, including checking balances, downloading statements, generating card PINs, and managing card limits and channels.

The WhatsApp Calling feature adds additional benefits: real-time, human support - globally. Customers can now speak directly with Thomas Cook's Forex specialists any time, using WhatsApp - eliminating the need to procure local phone sim cards or dial toll-free numbers.