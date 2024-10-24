Thyrocare Tech hits 52 week high as Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Thyrocare Technologies added 2.35% to Rs 929.70 after the healthcare service provider reported 31.12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.67 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 20.34 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 19.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 177.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 36.78 crore, up 30.10% as against Rs 28.27 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 16.88% YoY to Rs 142.90 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials and services consumed was at Rs 50.12 crore (up 16.34% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 29.49 crore (up 8.98%) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from Diagnostic Testing Services was at Rs 161.92 crore (up 18.40% YoY) while revenue from Imaging Services stood at Rs 14.15 crore (up 20.83% YoY) in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA improved 28% YoY to Rs 48.2 crore in September 2024 quarter from Rs 37.6 crore reported in corresponding period previous year. EBITDA margin increased to 27% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 25% reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 35.06% to Rs 50.84 crore on 18.16% rise in revenue to Rs 334.27 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.

The counter has hit a 52-week high at Rs 957.95 in today's intra-day session.

