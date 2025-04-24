Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 22 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 21/sh

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 22 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 21/sh

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thyrocare Technologies surged 15% to Rs 884.20 after the healthcare service provider reported a 22.05% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.70 crore on a 21.34% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 187.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the March quarter stood at Rs 47.19 crore, marking a robust 106.07% rise from Rs 22.90 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 6.92% YoY to Rs 143.93 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 33.47 crore (up 25.97%), while the cost of materials consumed was at Rs 48.71 crore (up 5.62% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from Diagnostic Testing Services was at Rs 172.69 crore (up 22.38% YoY), while revenue from Imaging Services stood at Rs 13.68 crore (up 7.21% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA improved 70% YoY to Rs 57.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter from Rs 33.8 crore reported in the corresponding period the previous year. EBITDA margin increased to 31% in Q4 FY25 compared to 22% reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories, and hospitals in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance to consider stock split, bonus issue on 29 April

LTIMindtree Ltd Slips 1.93%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Market open on cautious note in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story