Bajaj Finance to consider stock split, bonus issue on 29 April

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Bajaj Finance said that its board of directors will consider proposals for a stock split and a bonus issue of shares during a meeting on 29 April 2025.

The company said that, in continuation of its earlier intimation dated 5 April 2025, the board will take up additional items, including the declaration of a special (interim) dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

The board will also consider a proposal to sub-divide (split) the companys equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholder approval. In addition, it will evaluate a proposal to issue bonus shares, also contingent upon shareholder approval.

Both proposals, stock split and bonus issue, will be undertaken in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the relevant SEBI regulations.

Bajaj Finance is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME, and commercial customers with a significant presence.

The NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 16.69% to Rs 4,246.54 crore on a 27.46% rise in total income to Rs 18,058.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose 0.92% to Rs 9,412.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

