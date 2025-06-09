Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.52% at 7208.45 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India rose 3.96%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 3.29% and Indian Bank added 2.80%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 1.00% over last one year compared to the 7.78% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.19% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 25103.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.31% to close at 82445.21 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Nifty ends tad above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Wipro relocates its Middle East HQ from Al Khobar to Riyadh

Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in 10 SPVs

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story