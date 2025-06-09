Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.52% at 7208.45 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India rose 3.96%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 3.29% and Indian Bank added 2.80%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 1.00% over last one year compared to the 7.78% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.19% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 25103.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.31% to close at 82445.21 today.

