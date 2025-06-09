Larsen & Toubro wins significant order from JSW Energy

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured a significant order from JSW Energy for the execution of Bhavali Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in the state of Maharashtra. The project is strategically located across the Nashik and Thane districts of Maharashtra and is designed to have a total installed capacity of 1500 MW, Comprising various small units. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The scope of work encompasses complete execution of all civil works related to the project, including construction of approach roads, upper and lower reservoirs, water conductor system, pressure tunnels, and the underground powerhouse unit. The order reaffirms L&T's proven capabilities in delivering complex hydroelectric infrastructure and reinforces its position as a key enabler in India's quest for renewable energy.
Pumped storage projects like the Bhavali PSP are pivotal to grid stability, particularly in the context of growing integration of variable renewable energy sources.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
